EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $24,600,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE NPO opened at $94.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

