Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$11.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.27.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.75. 796,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,654. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.18.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 274,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,984,431.44. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.