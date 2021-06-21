Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,909 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Energizer were worth $154,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE ENR opened at $42.54 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

