Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Position Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Energizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Energizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

