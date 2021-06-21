Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

