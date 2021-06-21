Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, March 26th.
Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.60.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.
