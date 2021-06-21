Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. Endava makes up approximately 9.1% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned approximately 1.55% of Endava worth $69,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.94. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.55.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

