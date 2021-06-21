Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CSFB raised Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.69.

TSE ENB opened at C$49.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.31. The firm has a market cap of C$100.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

