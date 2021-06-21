Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0353 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $111,429.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00120764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00158894 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,592.84 or 0.99901595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.