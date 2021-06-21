Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Coverage Initiated at Summit Insights

Stock analysts at Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.97. 710,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

