Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.02% of Edison International worth $227,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $285,054,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $124,232,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after acquiring an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.