ECOSC 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,897.00 (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, ECOSC has traded down 83.3% against the U.S. dollar. ECOSC has a market cap of $8,615.36 and approximately $3,897.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.70 or 0.00699083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081291 BTC.

About ECOSC

ECOSC (ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

Buying and Selling ECOSC

