E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.91 ($12.84).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.99 ($11.75) on Friday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.14.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

