E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 423 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $390.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $401.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

