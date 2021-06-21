E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,631 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

