E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,605 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $51,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $129.09 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $4,449,761. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

