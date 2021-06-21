E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,557 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $71.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

