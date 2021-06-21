E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,177 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $214.81 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

