E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,079 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.68.
Shares of EXAS opened at $126.52 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.33.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.