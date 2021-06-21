E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $254.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.71. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

