Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVAX opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

