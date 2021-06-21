Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.85

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 20404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

