DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

