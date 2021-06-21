Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,929 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Duke Realty worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 46.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 35.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,824,000 after buying an additional 69,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of DRE opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

