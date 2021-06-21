DubaiCoin Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00046320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006409 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

