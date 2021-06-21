DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DSP Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DSP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in DSP Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in DSP Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $364.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

