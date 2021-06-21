DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFGP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,313. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

