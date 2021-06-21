DRW Securities LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.18. 203,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,303. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $391.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.