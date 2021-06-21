DRW Securities LLC Invests $474,000 in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Nokia by 638.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nokia by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 955,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.11. 249,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,177,242. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

