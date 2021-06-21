DRW Securities LLC Has $639,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

DRW Securities LLC cut its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,583 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

