DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,509 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. 552,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,208,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.73. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

