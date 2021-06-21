Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.24 ($97.93).

A number of brokerages have commented on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €84.20 ($99.06) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €77.35 ($91.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1 year high of €89.10 ($104.82).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

