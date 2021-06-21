Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $96,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 7,079.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $45,194,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $28,490,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $30.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,185.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,204.93. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

