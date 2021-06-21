Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $150,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.61 on Monday, hitting $376.03. 119,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,774. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $372.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.