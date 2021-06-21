Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,917. The company has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.