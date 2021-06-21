Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $12.03 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.0% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Danaher by 36.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 25,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 104.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 21.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 2,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.28. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

