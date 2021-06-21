Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after buying an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $820.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.58.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.