Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 3,931 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 1.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $72,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.83. 21,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,922. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.