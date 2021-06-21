Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Position Trimmed by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,218 shares during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics makes up 3.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 3.28% of Douglas Dynamics worth $34,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

