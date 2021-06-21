DistX (DISTX) Market Cap Hits $23,386.67

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DistX has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a market capitalization of $23,386.67 and approximately $24,486.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00054545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00126208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00165008 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,880.56 or 0.99651294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002751 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

