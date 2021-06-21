Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price objective on Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE DSV opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 59.57, a quick ratio of 59.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Discovery Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$717.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.00.

In other Discovery Silver news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,335,500. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,100.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

