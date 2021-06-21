Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $919.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:DDS opened at $154.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

