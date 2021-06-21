Digitex Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Digitex has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00682473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080417 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

