Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $117.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $92.32 and last traded at $92.14, with a volume of 142578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.47.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

