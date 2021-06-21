DEXTools (DEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $26.22 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and $871,421.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.00702313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00081448 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,310,943 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.