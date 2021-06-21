DEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,282.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 80.8% lower against the dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $222,279.62 and $88,282.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00756302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083460 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.