Deri Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $452,499.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

