Deborah Davis Purchases 20,000 Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).
DXRX opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.19 million and a P/E ratio of 425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.53. Diaceutics PLC has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.86.
About Diaceutics
