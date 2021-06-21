Deborah Davis Purchases 20,000 Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

DXRX opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.19 million and a P/E ratio of 425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.53. Diaceutics PLC has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.86.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

