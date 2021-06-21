DEAPcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $22.54 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $22.54 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00023077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00705553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00081744 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,107,523,819 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

