DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita stock opened at $121.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

