Daniel B. Soland Buys 50,000 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IDRA traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,880. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.83.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Recommended Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.