Daniel B. Soland Buys 50,000 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IDRA traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,880. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

